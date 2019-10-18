South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $285.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $302.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,949 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 375,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

