Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.15. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,910 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SORL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

