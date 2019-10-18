Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $938.32

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $938.32 and traded as low as $705.00. Sopheon shares last traded at $805.00, with a volume of 10,565 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 763.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 937.57.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

