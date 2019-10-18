Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Sold by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC decreased its holdings in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Sogou comprises approximately 0.4% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Sogou by 0.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,174,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOGO opened at $5.30 on Friday. Sogou Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sogou’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sogou presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

