Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.36 ($41.11).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €41.09 ($47.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

