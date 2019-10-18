Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE:SNA opened at $154.97 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

