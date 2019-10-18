Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 117,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,896,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,614,425 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $379,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,178,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,039,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,008,801 shares of company stock valued at $85,885,131 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 199.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 246,345 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $2,990,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

