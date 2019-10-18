Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SNN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

