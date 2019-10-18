Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.685 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

