Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 454,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $6,999,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $4,242,000.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

