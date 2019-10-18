Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $340,880.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $340,880.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52. Slack has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Slack by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth $47,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

