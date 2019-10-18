Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Cascend Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by Cascend Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.42.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $87.77. 1,783,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,234 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.