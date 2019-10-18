Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. 159,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,749 shares of company stock worth $2,292,234 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

