SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.