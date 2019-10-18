SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.31

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 20004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

