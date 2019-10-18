Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $293.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

