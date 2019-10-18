Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Position Raised by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National comprises about 2.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,639,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,421,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

SFNC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,978. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.