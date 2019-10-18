Sime Armoyan Acquires 298,500 Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Stock

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) insider Sime Armoyan bought 298,500 shares of Bonavista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,334,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,150,345.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 69,500 shares of Bonavista Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,360.00.

BNP stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Bonavista Energy Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.60 target price on shares of Bonavista Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

