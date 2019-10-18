Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €24.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €24.75 ($28.78) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.98 ($29.04).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.