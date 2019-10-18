Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.36. 209,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $567.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

