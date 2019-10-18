Signaturefd LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after buying an additional 584,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 336,968 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,228,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 146,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,099. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

