Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 7,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $52,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.18. 29,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $240.72. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

