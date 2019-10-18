Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. 31,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,153. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $198.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

