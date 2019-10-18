Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.72

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and traded as high as $110.75. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.06. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

Sigma Capital Group Company Profile (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.