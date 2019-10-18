Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 442,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,795 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

