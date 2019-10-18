Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Rises By 5.6%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.01 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

