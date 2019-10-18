Short Interest in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Declines By 5.9%

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 39,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IRM opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

