Short Interest in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Declines By 5.5%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 771,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.92%.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,380,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 151,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

