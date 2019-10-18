Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreases By 5.5%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.41.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

