Short Interest in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Declines By 6.1%

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 109,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

