Short Interest in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Drops By 6.3%

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ATRC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

