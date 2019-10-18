Shivom (OMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 112.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 176.1% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Shivom has a market capitalization of $623,294.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.06119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

