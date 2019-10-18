Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLO. TheStreet cut Shiloh Industries from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $263.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

