Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:SRG opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

