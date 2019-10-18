Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $53,189.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.