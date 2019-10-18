Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 36,250,000 shares. Approximately 33.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

