Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Semux has a market capitalization of $974,647.00 and approximately $7,298.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,008,617 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

