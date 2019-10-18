SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 835 ($10.91). 2,552,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.59. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 832 ($10.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

