Security National Bank Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 392,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

