Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ashland Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ashland Global by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

