SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period.

FCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 12,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,695. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

