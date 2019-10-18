SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,570 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $489,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,077. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

