SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

