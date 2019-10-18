SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after buying an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,846,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,723,000 after buying an additional 9,567,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 182,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,083,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.