SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $109,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,732 shares of company stock worth $372,558.

