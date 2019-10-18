Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. 3,454,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $354.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

