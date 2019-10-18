Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,866. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

