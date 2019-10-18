SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,510 ($45.86) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDR. Barclays cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.26).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,014 ($39.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,934.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,968.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

