Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 4,682,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

