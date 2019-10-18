Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 103,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

SLB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

